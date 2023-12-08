Quincy Man Struck By Vehicle While Riding Motorized Bike

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 69-year-old Quincy man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while riding a motorized bicycle Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to the intersection of Hobart and Taylor streets in the Montclair section of Quincy shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday after receiving several 911 calls indicating a bicyclist had been struck by a motor vehicle, Quincy police said on Friday.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the male victim with serious injuries lying on the ground. Police said preliminary reports indicate the male victim was riding a motorized bicycle and was struck by a motor vehicle, and the bicyclist fell to the ground in front of the vehicle.

The Quincy Fire Department and Brewster EMS treated the injured bicyclist at the scene, and he was transported to Boston Medical Center with injuries police described as life threatening.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2019 Chevrolet Trax that was being operated by an 81-year-old woman from Quincy. The operator remained on scene and cooperated with police, the department said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Quincy police at 617-745-5824.