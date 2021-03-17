Quincy Murder Conviction Vacated

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Massachusetts Appeals Court has vacated the second degree murder conviction for the man accused of fatally stomping another man in the head inside a Quincy Center barroom in 2015, citing misconduct by the prosecutor who tried the case.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office plans to retry the case.

“We recognize that errors were made, as the court pointed out,” David Traub, a spokesman for District Attorney Michael Morrisey, said in a statement. “We are disappointed for the family and we are prepared to retry the case.”

A Superior Court jury convicted Paul Fahey, formerly of Lind Street, on the second degree murder charge following a 2017 trial and he was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment with a chance for parole after 15 years. Fahey had been charged with killing Keith W. Boudreau, age 42, inside the now closed Home Ice Sports Bar on Washington Street in March 2015.

Prosecutors had alleged Fahey knocked Boudreau to the floor with a punch to the head, then stomped on his head. Boudreau died in a hospital two weeks later.

In a 20-page decision issued Monday, a three-judge panel of the Massachusetts Appeals Court, the state’s second highest court, disagreed with Fahey’s contention that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient only for a manslaughter conviction, not murder.

“However, we agree with the defendant that a new trial is warranted based on the cumulative effect of the prosecutor’s improper cross-examination and inflammatory closing argument,” Associate Justice James Milkey wrote in the court’s decision. “We therefore vacate the conviction.”

The appellate decision points to several questions the prosecutor asked Fahey during his cross examination as improper.

The court wrote that “the prosecutor improperly posed numerous rhetorical questions that assumed a factual premise that the prosecutor knew the defendant denied.”

During one exchange, the court noted the prosecutor asked, “Now, what did it sound like, Mr. Fahey, when you drove this boot down on Mr. Boudreau’s head? What did it sound like?”

Fahey then responded, “It didn’t sound like anything.”

The prosecutor then followed up that question by asking Fahey, “Was it a crack like (the bartender) described.” The defense attorney objected to that question and the objection was sustained, Milkey said in the appellate ruling, and then prosecutor asked, “Did it sound like a thud like [the bartender] described?” No objection was lodged to that statement, and Fahey answered “no.”

During the cross examination, the prosecutor also asked Fahey, “When…did you make the decision you had to kill Mr. Boudreau?” the Appeals Court wrote. The defense attorney objected to the statement and the objection was sustained, the court stated, but the prosecutor followed up with a similar question and asked some variation of the question 12 times during the cross examination.

During the prosecutor’s closing statement, the Appeals Court noted he referred to Fahey as a “bully” 13 times. In its ruling, the Appeals Court pointed to a 2013 decision by the Supreme Judicial Court that found, “It is improper for a prosecutor to use insulting names designed to evoke an emotional, rather than a rational, response from jurors.”

The court further found that “the prosecutor’s focus on portraying the defendant as a bully was exacerbated at the conclusion of the closing when the prosecutor displayed photographs of the defendant and the victim to the jury.” The prosecutor showed a booking photo of Fahey, which the Appeals Court said, “portrayed him in a particularly unflattering light” while “the photograph of Boudreau was an exceptionally flattering close-up of his face that depicted him smiling.”

“To be sure,” Milkey wrote, “despite their limited probative value, the photographs had been admitted in evidence, and it is generally acceptable to refer to and display exhibits during closing argument. Nevertheless, we agree with the defendant that by asking the jury to draw a contrast between the photograph of the ‘bully’ and the curated photograph of the vulnerable victim, the prosecutor improperly sought to invoke the sympathy of the jury.”

In deciding to vacate the murder conviction, the Appeals Court noted the Supreme Judicial Court has ruled “even grossly improper statements by a prosecutor will not require a new trial when the evidence of guilt is overwhelming.”

In this case, however, the Appeals Court said the commonwealth’s theory of murder was based primarily on the allegation Fahey stomped on Boudreau’s head – an act, the court said, only one witness claimed to have seen.

“Proof that the defendant had stomped on Boudreau’s head was less than overwhelming, and such proof was critical for demonstrating that the defendant acted with the requisite malice to support a conviction of murder in the second degree,” Milkey wrote in the decision. “Given these circumstances, we are not confident that the jury’s verdict would have been the same in the absence of these serious errors.”

“We therefore conclude that these errors created a substantial risk of a miscarriage of justice and that the defendant is entitled to a new trial with respect to the charge of murder in the second degree,” Milkey further stated.