Quincy Named A Top 100 Place To Live In America

Quincy, MA has been named a Top 100 Best Place to Live in America by Livability.com, outpacing more than 2,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 500,000 in this data-driven ranking.

The new rankings, sponsored by eXp Realty, are the culmination of months of extensive research into relocation trends, economic variables and factors that influence the quality of life. Thirty-six states are represented from coast to coast.

Quincy is ranked 49th.

Here’s what the ranking said about Quincy:

Named after Col. John Quincy, the great-grandfather of former president John Quincy Adams, Quincy, MA, exudes history yet offers a slew of unique amenities. Today, the city maintains much of that historic charm while keeping a firm eye toward the future as one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Here in Quincy, you’ll find historic landmarks all over the city (the Presidents Trail is a must-follow) as well as a thriving arts scene, tasty American and international cuisine, a collection of must-try bars and pubs, and 27 miles of gorgeous coastline. Its strong life sciences and financial services sectors, as well as its education opportunities at Quincy College and Eastern Nazarene College, make it one of the best places to live in the U.S. One of its gems? The city’s Marina Bay neighborhood offers gorgeous housing and hotels as well as dockside bars, cute shops, a Nantucket-style boardwalk, views of downtown Boston and much, much more. It’s quite the oasis.

What are Quincy’s major industries and employers?

A few key industries include life sciences and financial services.

What are the major colleges and universities in Quincy?

Quincy College & Eastern Nazarene College

What is the weather like in Quincy?

Here, winters are chilly, with snowfall possible from November through May, but summer brings warm, moderately hot days.

What is there to do outside in Quincy?

Enjoy a day at the beach. Quincy offers several municipal beaches, such as Avalon, Baker, Back and Edgewater.

Quincy, MA is Remote-Ready

What makes Quincy a great place for remote workers?

The Thomas Crane Public Library, built in 1882, is a truly stunning place to get some work done, with gorgeous pine woodwork, stained glass windows and a big beautiful fireplace. In addition, Quincy has lots of cafes and bars to relax or work from, plus plenty of parks to explore and unwind in.

What Locals Love in Quincy, MA

What is the best local bookstore in Quincy?

The Thomas Crane Public Library, built in 1882, is a truly stunning place to get some work done or find your next favorite read, with gorgeous pine woodwork, stained glass windows and a big beautiful fireplace.

How do you spend a weekend in Quincy?

Take in history by exploring the President’s Trail.

What can you do for free in Quincy?

Explore Merrymount Park by hiking its trails and taking in the views of its wooded uplands and wetlands.

What’s the best way to spend happy hour in Quincy?

Idle Hour is the perfect place for a cool cocktail and a juicy burger.

What’s something only locals know about Quincy?

A toasted coconut coffee from Coffee Break Café is pretty delicious.

Thinking of Moving to Quincy, Massachusetts?

Quick Facts

Median Home Value: $647,122

Med. Household Income: $80,462

Median Property Tax: $5,687

More about Living in Quincy, MA

The 2022 ranking categories were influenced by an exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos. More than 1,000 adults, aged 18 and up from across the country, were surveyed to determine the characteristics of livability they would value in a prospective home community with an emphasis on how rising costs are affecting their relocation decisions. Respondents were asked which factors would be most heavily considered when choosing to relocate and how their housing needs and priorities have changed due to record-breaking inflation. The research shows that 7 in 10 adults consider affordability to be a top three factor influencing a decision to relocate.

The 2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live list broadly reflects the findings that affordability and local amenities are top priorities for people looking to relocate.

“As remote work trends continue and affordability becomes more elusive amidst high inflation, people are thinking about where their money goes the farthest,” says Amanda Ellis, Livability.com Editor in Chief. “Our Top 100 Best Places to Live list celebrates the amazing small and mid-sized communities across the U.S. – the ones who really shine when it comes to offering affordability alongside amenities and opportunity.”

This year, the list was centered around mid-sized cities (generally defined as a population of 500,000 people or smaller) that are attracting big waves of young people. More than 2,000 cities were ranked on 50 data points measuring economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care. Sources included the best public and private data available from organizations like the U.S. Census Bureau, Lightcast and Esri.

This year’s top 10 cities are:

Madison, Wisconsin Ann Arbor, Michigan Rochester, Minnesota Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Minneapolis, Minnesota Fishers, Indiana Salt Lake City, Utah Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Carmel, Indiana

The complete list of the 2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live is featured on Livability.com , along with each city’s LivScore and some of the specific attractions, activities and amenities that make it a great place to live.