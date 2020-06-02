Quincy Neighbors Mutual Aid Hosting Candlelight Vigil Tuesday At 6 P.M.

Members of Quincy Neighbors Mutual Aid (QNMA) announce they will host a peaceful candlelight vigil on Tuesday night in memory of the victims of police violence and in support of Black Lives Matter.

Organizers said the vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Quincy City Hall and will continue for about an hour or longer if there are speakers who address the gathering.

Members are planning to meet in City Hall Plaza, and then line up in a peaceful vigil beginning at the corner of Coddington and Hancock Streets at United First Parish Church, and fan out towards the MBTA station or around the four corners of Hancock, Coddington and Washington Streets, depending on the turnout.

Those wishing to attend the vigil are asked to bring their own hand-held signs and/or candles. Attendees are also instructed to wear a mask and maintain a social distance from non-household members of at at least six feet at all times.