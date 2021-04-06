Quincy-North Football Game Moved To Sunday

By SCOTT JACKSON

This week’s football game between Quincy and North Quincy High Schools has been moved to Sunday.

Kevin Mahoney, the athletic director for Quincy High School, said the game would kick off at noon on Sunday, April 11, at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. It had been scheduled for Friday night.

Earlier Tuesday, Laura Owens, the assistant to Supt. Kevin Mulvey, said Friday’s game had been postponed after a football-related COVID-19 case at North.

The intra-city rivals traditionally play each other on Thanksgiving morning, and the upcoming contest will be the first meeting between the Presidents and Raiders since November 2019. Quincy prevailed in that contest 20-6 after losing their previous three games against North.

Quincy is 1-2 this season, having lost last week’s road matchup against Scituate. North is 2-1 after beating Hanover last week at home.