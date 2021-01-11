Quincy, North Hockey Programs On 10-Day Hiatus

By SCOTT JACKSON

The boys’ varsity hockey programs at Quincy and North Quincy high schools will both go on hiatus for ten days for violations of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Supt. Kevin Mulvey, in a letter to the school community dated Sunday, said photographs taken during the teams’ game on Saturday showed players were not properly wearing masks and not keeping the appropriate distance from each other.

“Since last spring, Quincy Public Schools administrators and principals have worked tirelessly with the Quincy Health Department to develop protocols and procedures (including contact tracing) that allowed us to safely re-open Quincy Public Schools this past September,” Mulvey said in his letter.

“Information about social distancing and mask-wearing has been shared repeatedly at School Committee meetings, parent forums, staff meetings, on the Quincy Public Schools website, and in communications from my office and the schools.

“It is with great disappointment that I viewed the pictures posted on a local newspaper website and social media last night following the Quincy vs. North Quincy Varsity Boys Hockey game. In multiple photographs, student athletes were not wearing masks properly and not keeping appropriate distance from each other.”

Based on those photographs, Mulvey said both varsity programs would be placed on hiatus until Jan. 20 to ensure there is no possibility of COVID-19 transmission.

All players and staff, he said, have been advised to quarantine during the 10-day period and seek COVID-19 testing. Players on the teams who are enrolled in hybrid programs will be required to learn remotely during that time.