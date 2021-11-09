Quincy/North Quincy Football Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

The selection committee of the Quincy/North Quincy Football Hall of Fame announces its class of 2021.

The Quincy inductees are: Paul Bandera 80’, Joe Cardarelli 87’, Mark Glynn 97’ and the undefeated 1970 Team (Special Inductee).

The North Quincy inductees are: Tom Quinn 79’, Mike Gill 84’ and Kevin Bowes 98’.

The inductees will be honored at the 37th annual dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, at the Quincy Sons of Italy, 120 Quarry St. There will be a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by contacting Scott Campbell at 857-939-9692.

Those wishing to attend the event are reminded tickets will not be sold at the door.