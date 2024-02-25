Quincy, NQ Girls In Basketball Tournaments; NQ Boys’ Hockey Also Seeded

Three local high school teams have earned berths in the MIAA winter tournaments and two teams will host home games this week.

The Quincy High School girls’ basketball team (17-3) is seeded #9 in the Div. 1 tournament and will host #24 Hopkinton (10-10) Friday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. The Presidents clinched the Patriot League Fisher Division Championship for the second consecutive season and are the highest locally seeded team in the playoffs.

Quincy would play the winner of the Lexington vs. Acton Boxborough game if the Presidents advance Friday night. Lexington (16-4) is seeded #8 and Acton Boxborough (15-7) is seeded #25.

The top-seeded team in the Div. 1 girls’ basketball team is Bishop Feehan (16-4).

The North Quincy girls’ basketball team will also see tournament action as the 12-9 Raiders are seeded #20 in the Div. 2 tournament and will play #13 Whitman-Hanson (16-4). Game details to be announced.

Medfield (18-2) is the top seeded team in Div. 2.

In Div. 3 boys’ hockey, the #32 North Quincy Raiders (8-10-2) will host #33 Diman RVT (15-4-1) Monday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in a preliminary round match-up at Quincy Youth Arena. The winner will take on top-seeded Nauset Regional (18-1-1) on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:15 p.m. at Charles Moore Arena, Orleans.

For more tournament details visit the MIAA website.