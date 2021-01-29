Quincy Offering COVID-19 Vaccine To Eligible Residents

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy will start offering the coronavirus vaccine to residents over the age of 75 next week.

The city will begin accepting registrations on Tuesday at 9 a.m., but that could be delayed one day to Wednesday because of the looming snowstorm.

Residents will be able to register through an online portal at quincyma.gov or by calling a new vaccine registration and assistance call center at 617-376-1470. Residents can call 617-376-1298 for Chinese language assistance.

Mayor Thomas Koch this week announced the city would be partnering with Manet Community Health Center to distribute the vaccine to eligible residents. The city will use the office building it has purchased at 180 Old Colony Avenue – the future DeCristofaro Learning Center – to administer the vaccines.

Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said vaccinations will begin next week but noted the supply of the vaccines is limited at the moment.

“We encourage residents to be patient with the registration process, whether it is the state, the city of Quincy or a private provider,” he said. “Appointments will be limited by supply, and the state has already informed providers that supplies will be constrained as the plan ramps up in the coming days and weeks.”

Monday marks the start of phase two of the state’s vaccine distribution program, meaning all residents over the age of 75 are now eligible for their shots.

All residents over the age of 65 and those with two or more comorbidities that put them at high-risk of severe complications from COVID-19 will be eligible to get the vaccine in the second step of phase two.

The third group eligible for the vaccine in phase two are certain essential workers: early education and K-12 teachers and staff, public works employees, public health workers and those in the food, agriculture and sanitation fields.

Individuals with one comorbidity will be eligible for vaccination in the final step of phase two.

Walker said the city would have additional information about vaccinations for the remaining phase two groups when it becomes available.

Phase one of the state’s plan began in December. All groups within phase one – health care workers including home health aides and workers doing non-COVID-19-facing care, long-term-care residents and employees, and residents and employees at congregate care settings – are currently eligible to get the vaccine.

The general public will have access to the vaccine in phase three, which is tentatively expected to commence in April.

The state has established its own website – mass.gov/COVIDvaccine – for residents looking to book an appointment to get the vaccine. State officials have said they will also launch a dedicated call center as soon as next week.

Four mass vaccination sites are among the locations the state is currently accepting appointments for: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Fenway Park in Boston, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers. A fifth mass vaccination site is planned for the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston and plans are in the works for two other locations in the state.

The state plans to have 165 public vaccine sites open by mid-February. Some of the locations include pharmacies and retailers, including CVS, Big Y, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop and Wegmans.

A complete list of vaccination sites can be found online at mass.gov/COVIDvaccinemap.

The 165 locations will have the capacity to administer up to 305,000 shots each week, but the number of shots actually administered will depend in large part upon how many doses of the vaccine the state receives from the federal government.