Quincy Officials Request Free Marina Bay Ferry Fares, Expanded Schedule During Red Line Closure

With the recent announcement that the Red Line will close for 24 days this September, a group of Quincy elected officials are advocating with the MBTA for mitigation surrounding the Marina Bay Ferry.

State Rep. Bruce Ayers, state Sen. John Keenan, state Rep. Tackey Chan, and Ward 6 City Councillor William Harris sent a joint letter to MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng with a number of requests.

The letter specifically asks the MBTA to implement free fares for anyone riding the Marina Bay Ferry. It also asked for an expansion of the ferry’s schedule, including more trips during the week and the implementation of service on weekends. It also requested the use of the MBTA’s larger commuter boat instead of the boat purchased from the town of Winthrop, which has a capacity of less than 100 people.

“The Marina Bay Ferry is a real asset to our community, and can play a large role in mitigating the issues caused by this impending closure,” Rep. Ayers said. “Utilizing it to its maximum capabilities is not only good for the interim, but provides long term benefits as well, hopefully resulting in even more residents taking the ferry on a regular basis.”

Ayers said the request for these conditions came after consideration of rising numbers in ridership, as well as positive feedback from residents. “My constituents continue to reach out to my office to tell me how much they enjoy taking the ferry to work,” he said. “It takes cars off the roads, relieves traffic congestion, and is environmentally friendly. It’s become so popular that the 8:20a.m. ride is often near capacity, which factored into our decision to request more scheduling accommodations and use of a bigger vessel during the upcoming period of the Red Line closure.”

“As the MBTA works to make the Red Line safer, more reliable, and more efficient, many Quincy area residents are fortunate to have access to a viable transportation alternative in the Marina Bay ferry,” said Sen. Keenan. “For anyone dependent on the Red Line for their travel needs, I encourage you to seek out this affordable and efficient option.”

“We appreciate the MBTA’s hard work in making substantial repairs to the Red Line that will benefit riders for years to come,” said Rep. Chan. “However, given that Quincy residents have shouldered the burden of such maintenance for quite some time, we must ensure that these repairs result in as little disruption to riders as possible. Temporarily providing free fares and expanding the ferry schedule is a great way to help lessen this burden while encouraging the use of an underutilized, environmentally friendly, and convenient MBTA service.”

“A lot of work and a lot of funding has gone into the Marina Bay Ferry over the years, which includes upgrades to the pier and dock as well as the extension of Commander Shea Boulevard for easier access,” said Ward 6 City Councillor Bill Harris. “Now, with this impending closure, the MBTA can best utilize those investments for short-term mitigation while also demonstrating faith in the ferry service for the future.”

The Marina Bay Ferry has operated seasonally for the last 9 years. Originally owned and operated by the town of Winthrop, last year it was purchased by the MBTA.

The letter sent by the group of officials states in part, “With the closure of the Red Line, we believe many residents will look to the Marina Bay Ferry as their preferred method of transit into the city. It is easily accessible through the Commander Shea Boulevard extension, and it includes free all-day parking at the 850-space Squantum Point Park lot.”

The Red Line will close between Braintree and JFK/UMass starting on Sept. 6 through Sept. 29. The MBTA says the closure is for infrastructure updates that are meant to address a myriad of issues that have plagued the Red Line for years, including slower speeds, delays, and frequent stops.

The letter strikes a hopeful tone that the MBTA will continue to see success with the Marina Bay Ferry. “This closure presents a perfect opportunity for increased investment and reliance on the Marina Bay Ferry as an alternative means of transit to and from Boston,” it says. “Continued investment in the Marina Bay Ferry will only further serve our constituents while creating greater awareness of this environmentally friendly, economically responsible method of transportation.”