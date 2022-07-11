Quincy Officials To Announce Adams Presidential Center Initiative Tuesday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch on Tuesday morning will announce the establishment of a new non-profit organization that will partner with the city of Quincy to launch the new Adams Presidential Center.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will serve as the chairperson for the new foundation. Also serving on its board will be former US Rep. William Delahunt and Katherine Craven, who is currently the chair of state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

All three are scheduled to be on hand for Tuesday’s announcement, along with Catherine Allgor, president of the Massachusetts Historical Society.

In a statement, city officials said the new Adams Presidential Center would “honor the legacy of President John Adams, his son, President John Quincy Adams as well as first ladies Abigail Adams and Louisa Catherine Adams.”

“The announcement will begin the formal, public process for what will ultimately become something much more than a traditional Presidential library and museum,” officials added. “It will be a center for education, civic engagement and discovery, all centered around the core values of the American citizenship first envisioned by the members of this extraordinary family whose contributions to our country are without equal but are often overlooked nationally – until now.” The new presidential center will be located on Adams Street, adjacent to the Adams Academy, which is the home to the Quincy Historical Society.