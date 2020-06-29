New Building At Community Running Track

Mayor Thomas P. Koch announces a new building at the community running/walking track at Faxon Field. The brick building, called the Quirk Fieldhouse, will have rest rooms and storage space for activities permitted at Faxon Field.

The building – including the restrooms – will be open for community events. Restrooms will not be open for individuals who use the field for walking, running and other recreation, according to the city.

Koch recognized the substantial financial commitment that local businessman Daniel J. Quirk made to the construction of the facility. He also recognized Quirk’s longtime commitment to local charities including his annual sponsorship of the Flag Day fireworks show.

The building will support the high school track programs, the Quincy Youth Track Club, and the Quincy High School sports teams that utilize the field. The building contains two rest rooms, a storage area, and a small office.

“I want to thank Dan Quirk for his sustained support of our community and especially for his generous contribution to this specific facility,” Koch said. “It is another great example of a public-private partnership working together to help our residents. This building improves the practice and track meet experience for our student-athletes and makes the entire facility look more impressive. Most other communities have similar buildings that support their track and field athletes and our young people deserve the same.”

The building replaces a series of storage boxes that blighted the park area and interfered with the discus and shot put areas. The rest rooms will be managed by permit holders and not be open without a permitted event on site.

The fieldhouse project is part of a multi-year $48 million investment Mayor Koch and the Quincy City Council have approved for various community investments in our park system. Every park in every neighborhood is being targeted for some level of improvement and enhancement. All 30 City playgrounds throughout Quincy’s neighborhoods are being renovated. Major renovation projects at Kincaide Park in South Quincy, the city’s first Dog Park on Quarry Street, and the new Pond Street Skatepark in Quincy Point are also slated to be opened this summer.