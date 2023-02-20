Quincy Point Fire Displaces Four People

By SCOTT JACKSON

Four residents were displaced following a two-alarm fire Friday night in Quincy Point.

Quincy firefighters were called to the fire at 15 Hersey Place, a dead-end road off Washington Street, shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, Capt. Nate Egan said on Monday afternoon. The first companies to arrive on scene encountered heavy fire on the second floor of the two-family home.

Firefighters made an interior attack upon arrival before switching to a defensive approach. Working in a tightly packed neighborhood amid windy conditions, and with some difficulty getting enough water, firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to surrounding homes.

“The guys did a great job. It was a very cold night, a very windy night,” Egan said. “They did a great job containing it to that house.”

Firefighters spent about four hours on scene. A portion of Washington Street was closed to traffic as crews battled the fire.

Three people had been residing in the unit on the second floor of the home and another person in the unit on the first floor, Egan said. No one was home at the time of the fire, though a dog was killed.

No injuries were reported among the firefighters who responded to the scene.

Egan said the damage from the fire was mainly to the second floor and attic of the home.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Monday, Egan said, but it is not considered suspicious.