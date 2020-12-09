Quincy Point Pub Suspended For COVID-19 Violations

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy Point pub has been ordered to close until the state enters phase four of its reopening plan for repeated violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

The Board of License Commissioners handed down the suspension to the Craic Pub, located at 536 Washington, during its meeting on Dec. 8. The suspension was to take effect immediately.

The board on Nov. 10 had ordered the restaurant to close for three days this month for violations of the COVID-19 guidelines, including overcrowding and a lack of mask wearing. The board later agreed to stay that suspension pending an appeal to the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

City officials said that on Nov. 14, a Friendsgiving event was held inside the Craic Pub; the restaurant was overcrowded, and patrons were not following guidelines for mask wearing.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo said a patron who was there on Nov. 14, “who was nervous about the conduct there that day,” was the one who forwarded information about the event to city officials.

Craic owner Stephen Kelley, who was not there on Nov. 14, said about a dozen of his regulars had organized the Friendsgiving get together.

“A few of my regulars wanted to get together that day before the holiday. As far I know, there were about 10 or 15 people,” Kelley said. “They were aware of all the rules and regulations that had to be followed that day. It was not a private event…the bar was open for business.”

Lt. Peter Turowski of the Quincy Police Department said a man under the age of 21 had been served alcohol inside the Craic on Nov. 25. Peter Pasciucco, Kelley’s attorney, said the man in question had shown what appeared to be a valid Irish passport to the doorman. Turowski, however, said the individual only had a Massachusetts driver’s license on him when he was searched that night.

In addition, Turowski said he took photos inside the Craic that evening that show no food on any of the tables inside; the state does not allow patrons to be served alcohol unless they also order food. Pasciucco stated those patrons had been served earlier that night.

Pasciucco said that his client wants to work with the city and keep his patrons safe.

“Steve wants to work with the city. He wants to remain open and he wants to provide a safe space for his patrons,” Pasciucco said. “He is committed to working with the city and making sure protocols are met.”

Members of the board were skeptical, however.

“I am quite concerned and disturbed about the history that has gone on at the Craic,” said Jay Duca, the city’s director of inspectional services. “He says he wants to work with the city, but the record and the history doesn’t prove that out.”

Health Commissioner Ruth Jones concurred.

“There have been…repeated attempts to work with Mr. Kelley and we have seen repeated violations of the sector-specific COVID guidelines and mask orders throughout,” she said.

“I do not think Mr. Kelley is sincere in his attempt to work with the city as proven by the past tickets and several incidents that have been witnessed by Health Department inspectors and the Police Department.”

Jones then made the motion to order the Craic to close until phase four begins, which the board members approved unanimously.

Pasciucco objected to the punishment after the vote.

“I think this is a complete overreaction to what as I see as very, very minor issues,” he said. “The city should be taking more responsibility to work with your businesses to try and keep them open.”

Crispo, the city clerk and chairwoman of the licensing board, said the board’s goal is to keep residents safe.

“In all due respect, this is a pandemic and all of our restaurants have been working very, very hard,” to stop the spread of COVID-19, Crispo said.

“We are ticking up as everyone else is and we are as concerned as the governor is and as the mayor is. This board takes all of these violations very seriously, very seriously. I am sorry for Stephen, but at the same time, I have to be aware of what is going on there. We have to keep our city safe and that’s what we intend to do first and foremost.”

The state is currently in the third phase of Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phased reopening plan. The governor has said the fourth phase will not begin until either a vaccine for COVID-19 is readily available or sufficient new treatments for the disease exist.