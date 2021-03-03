Quincy Police Charge Four With Fentanyl Trafficking

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy Police Department arrested and charged four individuals with trafficking fentanyl Tuesday evening.

The department’s drug control unit was conducted surveillance in the area of Washington Street and McGrath Highway around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when detectives observed two individuals pacing back and forth and looking up and down Washington Street while using a cellphone, police said.

Detectives then saw both individuals, a male and a female, enter a Mitsubishi Outlander that had pulled into a parking lot. The vehicle then drove around the block before dropping the two people off a short distance from they were picked up. Detectives were able to query the vehicle’s license plate and determined it was a rental from New York, police said.

Believing a drug deal had just taken place inside the car, detectives encountered both individuals on Elm Street. The detectives recovered three “fingers” of a substance believed to be fentanyl/heroin and eight small bags of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, police said; a finger is street slang for 10 grams of fentanyl/heroin and is called that based on its packaging.

After those items were recovered, detectives who were trailing the Mitsubishi approached the vehicle while it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Revere Road and Hancock Street. The driver and passenger were then removed from the car and placed under arrest.

Upon arriving back at police headquarters, detectives were able to field test the substances. The substance believed to be fentanyl/heroin was determined to be presumptively positive for the presence of fentanyl, police said; the substance believed to be methamphetamine was also analyzed and that test confirmed its presence.

Gerinson Tejada-Avalo, age 26, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, distribution of a class A substance (fentanyl), conspiracy to violate drug laws and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Raissury Silverio-Fortunato, 30, of Lawrence, the passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, distribution of a class A substance (fentanyl) and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Megan Berchtold, age 34, and Robert Ball, age 35, both of Weymouth, were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute a class B substance (crystal methamphetamine), and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Arraignment information on the four individuals was not immediately available Wednesday.

The department said anyone who suspects drug activity in their neighborhood should contact the drug control unit at by emailing anontips@quincyma.gov, by calling 617-328-4527 or using the MyPD smartphone app. Tips can be submitted anonymously.