Quincy Police Department To Hire Officers, Dispatchers

By SCOTT JACKSON

The City Council’s finance committee recently approved the proposed $34.57 million budget for the Quincy Police Department for the upcoming fiscal year, which will allow for the addition of new patrol officers and dispatchers.

Mayor Thomas Koch in May proposed the budget for the department for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1. The proposal would increase the police budget by $1.35 million over the current fiscal year.

The council’s finance committee approved the police budget during its meeting on Monday as it continued its review of Koch’s spending plan for the new fiscal year. Several other departmental budgets were approved that evening as well.

At Monday’s hearing, Police Chief Paul Keenan called the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget for his department “a very good budget” and “very reasonable.”

The new spending plan would increase the number budgeted patrol officers within the department from 175 to 180, Keenan said. Doing so will make it easier for the department to maintain a complement of 175 patrol officers as members of the department retire and new recruits are hired.

“We anticipate a number of retirements in the coming year,” Keenan said. “As you may or may not know, it takes a long time from the time you call for a list to do the background, vet the officers, and get the officers through training, get the officers through a six-month academy, and then it usually takes us two to three months of in-house training…to get them up and running.”

“We’re looking at this budget trying to get ahead of this situation and get ahead of the curve,” he added.

Among the officers who will be retiring in the upcoming fiscal year are Keenan himself, who will age out of the department, and Capt. John Dougan, who the chief said plans to retire in July.

Keenan said a number of officers who have retired recently have cited the state’s police reform law as a reason for doing so. The department is still seeing a healthy number of applicants, however.

“There is a number of officers over the last year or so who have retired early who were unexpected and they attributed it to the police reform standards and a lot of the turmoil and what’s going on in the police community,” Keenan said.

“We did see a few leave, but we also do see a healthy influx. Quincy is a good place to work…there are always people looking to come to Quincy, because they know it is a good place to work and they are supported.”

The budget also includes funding to hire additional dispatchers, Keenan said.

“I’ve also asked for a couple more positions in dispatch. Dispatch I believe is at a critical place right now with the burden of calls they take every single day. My goal is to add one to each one of the shifts to alleviate some of the pressure down there,” he said.

“We haven’t hired dispatchers in at least 20 to 25 years and the job has become an awful lot more sophisticated.”

The finance approved by the budget, and several others vetted on Monday, by voice vote.

Also approved that evening were the budgets for the Information Technology Department ($4.51 million), Inspectional Services ($2.02 million), Traffic, Parking, Alarm and Lighting ($3.23 million), Veterans Services ($1.7 million), Council on Aging ($872,000) and Animal Control ($133,000).