Quincy Police Investigating Shooting

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night on Common Street.

Multiple units were dispatched to a residence on Common Street on a report of a shooting that had just occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Initial reports were that the victim had been shot in the head, police said.

The first officers on were met by the 18-year-old victim, who was alert and conscious. Officers tended to the victim until paramedics from Brewster Ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital and later transferred to a Boston hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Detectives arrived and processed the scene. Based on preliminary investigation, it appears that this incident was not random, police said.

According to police, witnesses reported a light-colored or white sedan in the area of the shooting when it occurred. The vehicle fled towards Copeland Street.

Detectives assigned to the Quincy Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Pepdjonovic at 617-745-5774 or tpepdjonovic@quincyma.gov. You may also submit a tip using the MyPD smartphone app.