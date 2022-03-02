Quincy Police Issue Missing Person Alert For Khac Tien Tran

The Quincy Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is asking for the public’s help in efforts to locate 16-year-old Khac Tien Tran of North Quincy.

“We believe he may be in crisis. He left his home sometime between 1:00am-6:00am this morning, March 2, 2022. He is described as a Vietnamese male, approx 5’4”, 170lbs. He may be wearing a black jacket, black Puma sneakers with a green stripe, carrying a dark gray backpack, and riding a red bicycle,” Quincy Police said in a statement.