Quincy Police Looking For Owners Of Stolen Rings

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are looking to find the owners of four stolen class rings that were recovered this past weekend following a traffic stop.

Police said an officer observed a Land Rover Defender exit the Holiday Inn Express in North Quincy and make an illegal left turn driving the wrong way onto Stratton Way just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. The officer stopped the Land Rover on West Squantum Street.

Police said the driver, who did not have a license, was cited for a one-way/restricted way and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The Land Rover was towed, and the driver and occupants of the vehicle were sent on their way.

Before the Land Rover was towed, an inventory search of the conducted. Police said they seized more than $70,000 in US and foreign currency, foreign identification documents and a large quantity of jewelry that is believed to have been stolen. Included among the stolen jewelry were four graduation class rings: 1960s Piedmont High School, 1960s Woonsocket High School, 1970s female West Point, and 1990s Texas A&M.

Police said the operator of the Land Rover was an Irish national and he is believed to be part of ongoing Irish Traveler construction scams that have been encountered more recently by law enforcement in Massachusetts. These scams usually start with an unsolicited visit to someone’s home by a contractor stating they have “leftover materials” and then the person continues to find more and more items in need of repair, police said.

Police Chief Mark Kennedy said pending charges in this case are the result of good police work and noted that “it is important for victims of these types of sophisticated scams to report these crimes as it allows our detectives to investigate and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies in the area since these crimes are a regional issue.”

Anyone with information on the case, or anyone who believes they may be one of the owners of the stolen rings, is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.