Quincy Police Officer Involved In Car Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy police officer was involved in a car crash Wednesday afternoon while responding to a call for an armed robbery.

Two juvenile suspects were arrested for that armed robbery.

Capt. Daniel Guarente said the car crash was reported at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Burgin Parkway and Dimmock Street in Quincy Center. Three cars were involved in the crash – the police cruiser was in a collision with another vehicle, which then struck the third vehicle. The police officer and the operator of the second vehicle both sustained minor injuries.

Guarente said the crash remained under investigation by the department’s accident reconstruction unit as of Thursday afternoon. The names of those involved has not been released.

The armed robbery the officer was responding to was called in at 4:51 p.m. and occurred outside Supreme Liquors at 615 Hancock St. in Wollaston.

The victim told police he drove his scooter to the store and while inside he saw two males start to drag the scooter away, Guarente said. The victim went outside and told the males to leave the scooter and tried to wrest it away from them.

While the victim was attempting to take the scooter from the two males, one of the males struck him in the back of the head with a bottle that was approximately three-quarters full of iced tea, Guarente said. In addition, Guarente said the male suspects gestured toward their waste bands and alluded to having a gun, but none was observed.

The suspects then fled in the direction of Wayland Street but were apprehended by police and positively identified by the victim.

The suspects, both of them 15-year-old males, were charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, making threats to commit murder, and resisting arrest, Guarente. The suspects’ names have not been released given their age.