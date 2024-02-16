Quincy Police Probing Wollaston Shooting

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are investigating a shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries early Friday morning in Wollaston.

Police were called at 3:09 a.m. Friday to the area of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street in the Wollaston section of the city for report that a person was shot, the department said in a statement. A male party was found in the area and treated by the Quincy Fire Department and Brewster EMS before being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Mark Kennedy said that “this shooting does not appear to be random, our Detective Unit is processing the scene, and this investigation is very active and ongoing.”

The incident is under investigation by the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the department at 617-479-1212.