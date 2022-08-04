Quincy Police Seeking Cell Phone Footage Of House Fire; Incident Being Investigated As Arson

On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 3 a.m., Quincy Police, Quincy Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to 100 Bigelow St. on a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, officers observed that the dwelling was fully engulfed in flames. All occupants of the home were evacuated and no serious injuries were reported.

According to Quincy Police, this incident is being investigated as an arson. A male was seen acting suspiciously in the area of the fire. He is described as a white male in his 30s, with a beard, approx. 6’1″, medium build, wearing round glasses, a dark t-shirt, dark shorts, and a hat. He may possibly have long hair. Investigators said he may have stayed in the immediate area for a period of time as crews worked to contain the fire.