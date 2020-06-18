Quincy Police Seize $1M Worth Of Marijuana

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Wollaston man has been charged with trafficking marijuana after Quincy police said they seized more than 250 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1 million.

Police said the department’s drug control unit had been investigating a bulk marijuana distribution operation based in the city for the past several months. Yao Quan Mai, age 37, of 148 Oxenbridge Rd., was identified as the target of the investigation, according to police.

During the afternoon of June 9, police said detectives observed Mai place a delivery box into the back of his BMW and drive away from his residence. Detectives requested a stop of the vehicle because Mai’s license had been revoked. During the stop, police said Mai provided the information of a family member. Detectives told the driver they believed his real name to be Yao Quan Mai, at which point he admitted he admitted that it was.

At that point, Mai was arrested for operating after revocation and misleading a police investigation. Police said they recovered approximately 36 pounds of heat-sealed bags of what is believed to be marijuana during a subsequent search of the vehicle, including the contents of the delivery box.

Detectives then applied for and were granted search warrants for 148 Oxenbridge Rd. and two other Quincy residences. In total, detectives seized roughly 254 pounds of marijuana, including what was found in the BMW, and $300,000 cash, police said.

The estimated street value for the marijuana is $1 million, according to police.

Mai was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 100 pounds in addition to the two prior charges.

Mai was released after posting $7,500 bail at the Quincy police station. He will be arraigned via teleconference on July 22.