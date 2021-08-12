Quincy Population Tops 101,000

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy’s population has surpassed 101,000 residents according to federal officials, an increase of more than 10 percent over the past decade

The US Census Bureau on Thursday released results of the 2020 survey that show Quincy’s population had grown to 101,636 residents. That number is up from 92,271 residents in 2010, an increase of 9,365 people or 10.15 percent.

The new census figures will be used to draw up precinct and ward lines for local elections and will also be used to establish new federal and state legislative districts. The numbers are also used to determine how federal funds are allocated.

Mayor Thomas Koch said he expects Quincy’s actual population is higher than what the latest census indicates.

“The number that came in, I think, was a little low,” he said in a phone interview Thursday. “We knew we were going to be over 100,000.”

Koch said the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts estimated Quincy’s population to be 106,000 earlier this year. He said city officials were awaiting ward and precinct data to determine whether to appeal the census numbers.

“I just want to make sure the count is as accurate as humanly possible,” Koch said, adding that immigrant populations can be difficult to count.

The mayor said Quincy would now be eligible for new federal and state funding because its population has surpassed 100,000.

Overall, Massachusetts’ population grew from 6.55 million residents in 2010 to 7.03 million in 2020, an increase of 7.4 percent. The Bay State will continue to have nine seats in the US House of Representatives following the latest round of redistricting.

The Census Bureau has in the past released its community level-data by April 1. It was delayed to August this year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.