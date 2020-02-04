Quincy Presidents Day Family Winter Festival Feb. 15

The City of Quincy will be celebrating the 2020 President’s Day Family Winter Festival, a free event for the whole family, on Saturday, Feb. 15th from noon to 5 p.m. on the Hancock Adams Common, under tents and inside City Hall and United First Parish Church, the “Church of the Presidents.”

The festival will include live performances by The Van Burens, a local reggae, funk and rock family ensemble, The New Band, a local premiere cover band, the 215th Army Band Ensemble, Sasha the Fire Gypsy, Snow Princess Stilt Walker and the Puppet Showplace Theater of Brookline.

Activities will include “Escape the Tent”, a Quincy themed escape room in a tent for all ages, a mobile video game truck, the Blue Hills Trailside Museum’s Animal Station, costumed characters and more. Hive Beer and Wine Food Truck will be on hand. All attractions and entertainment are free (food trucks excluded).

“We are pleased to kick off February school vacation in our City with Winterfest,” said Mayor Thomas P. Koch. “It’s a great way for families to spend the afternoon together.”

In the event of rain or snow, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16th. Check quincyma.gov and City of Quincy social media for details.