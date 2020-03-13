Quincy Public Schools Closed March 16-30; City Announces Other Activities Suspended Due To Coronavirus

Mayor Thomas Koch and School Supt. Dr. Richard DeCristofaro announce the closure of the Quincy Public Schools until March 30 based on guidelines issued on Friday by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Students will be allowed to pick up “Grab and Go” meals at North Quincy High School, Quincy High, Snug Harbor and Lincoln-Hancock.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional details will be available on QPS website.

Mayor Koch on Friday also announced:

The suspension of all public regulatory board meetings until at least March 30.

The suspension of all group activities at the Thomas Crane Public Library. Branch locations will close until at least March 30, but the main library will remain open regular hours.

The suspension of all group activities at the Kennedy Center. The facility will remain open regular hours and transportation services will continue.

Motor vehicle excise tax bills due next week will not be charged late fees until April 1 to provide more time for residents to mail payments. Residents, especially those considered vulnerable, are encouraged to use mail, online payments or the drop box outside of City Hall.

All public facilities will continue to undergo aggressive environmental cleaning on a daily basis.

The State Department of Public Health (D.P.H.) has identified 15 new presumptive positive cases today, bringing the statewide total to 123. No new cases were reported in Norfolk County.

Governor Charlier Baker on March 13 prohibited indefinitely any large gathering in the state of more than 250 people.

Residents in potentially vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, need to be particularly careful in their contacts with other people.

Many of the things you do to help prevent colds and the flu can help protect you against other respiratory viruses such as Coronavirus:

Avoid large gatherings

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Stay home if you are sick. If you are ill call your healthcare provider for instructions before going to a clinic, office or emergency room.

There are currently no vaccines available to protect against this novel coronavirus infection. It is not recommended that people wear masks when they are in public. Masks can be useful in some settings, such as a clinic waiting room, to prevent someone who has a respiratory illness from spreading it to others. There is no hard evidence that wearing a mask protects the wearer outside of the healthcare setting.

For more information visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html or the state’s website at http://www.mass.gov

Residents with questions can call the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services at 617-376-1500 or the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1272.