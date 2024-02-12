Quincy Public Schools Closed Tuesday; Snow Emergency In Effect At 6 A.M.

A coastal storm bringing snow, wind, and storm surge is expected to begin in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and continue throughout the day. The storm will be combined with an astronomically high tide in the early afternoon on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, increasing the potential for flooding during those times.

Mayor Thomas Koch has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning (2/13), and trash collection will be postponed for one day on Tuesday and will follow the holiday schedule the rest of the week.

Quincy Public Schools as well as the Coddington Building will be closed Tuesday due to the storm.

Residents may park on the ODD numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency arteries.

Residents on side streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and will be towed. Regardless of parking rules, vehicles determined to be in obstruction of snow removal or emergency vehicles are subject to towing if not moved.

Mayor Koch has activated all severe weather operations, with additional equipment stationed on the City’s peninsulas and additional resources available throughout the City. Residents in all flood prone areas, both coastal and inland, should take their normal precautions. Road closures are likely.

For updated information and important phone numbers, please visit www.quincyma.gov, Quincy Access Television, or the City’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/CityofQuincy.

Important Phone Numbers

Emergencies requiring Police/Fire/EMS Dial 911

Non-Emergency Quincy Police Department: (617) 479-1212

Flooding Issues DPW/Sewer Water Hotline: (617) 376-1910

Snow-related issues: 617-376-1927

Downed Trees Park Department: (617) 376-1251

Emergency Management Operations Center: (617) 376-1470

Power Outages National Grid: 1-800-465-1212

Downed Power Lines: 911 *Never approach or touch downed power lines under any circumstances. Always consider all downed power lines to be energized and dangerous.