Quincy Public Schools EDI Director Hired

By SCOTT JACKSON

An administrator from the Boston Public Schools has been named the new director of equity, diversity and inclusion for the Quincy Public Schools.

Supt. Kevin Mulvey announced the hiring of the new EDI director on June 10 amid a flurry of personnel moves, which will also see the city’s two high schools welcome new principals. The hires are effective as of July 1, he said.

“Please join me in congratulating these administrators on their new roles in Quincy Public Schools beginning July 1,” Mulvey wrote in a message to the community. “Each of the principals will have the opportunity to meet with the school staff before the end of the school year and will meet with their school communities prior to the opening of school.”

Kim Ngo Connolly was hired as the district’s director of equity, diversity and inclusion. She previously worked for the Boston Public Schools, most recently as the director of recruitment, cultivation and diversity programs. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Boston University and an MBA from Babson College.

Mulvey announced plans to hire an equity, diversity and inclusion director in December, after students at the city’s two high schools walked out of class to protest racism and hate speech. The new director will serve on the superintendent’s leadership team.

Approximately 15 people applied for the new position after it was posted, Mulvey said previously. All of the applicants worked outside the district.

In addition to the new EDI director, Mulvey also said on June 10 that Lawrence Taglieri would serve as the district’s director of academic programs. Taglieri has spent the past nine years as the principal at Quincy High School and was previously principal at Broad Meadows Middle School for eight years.

In his new role, Taglieri will join the curriculum team at the Coddington Building where he will work with Senior Curriculum Director Madeline Roy on the administration of the Art, Instrumental Music & Choral, Physical & Health Education, Technology Engineering, and Library/Media programs for grades K through 12, Mulvey said.

Keith Ford will replace Taglieri as the principal at Quincy High School. Ford is completing his first year as the principal at North Quincy High School and was previously the assistant principal at Needham High School for five years.

Daniel Gilbert has been named the new principal at North Quincy High School. He has been the principal at Broad Meadows Middle School for nine years and had been the principal at the Snug Harbor Community School for five years.

Michael Marani will become the next principal at Broad Meadows. He had been principal at Snug Harbor for five years after four years there as the assistant principal.

Courtney Mitchell has been named the principal at South-West Middle School. She has spent the past two and a half years as the principal at the Merrymount Elementary School and was the assistant principal at the former Sterling Middle School – which South-West replaced – for five and a half years.

Janet Loftus was named the principal at the Lincoln-Hancock Community School. She returned to the school in February after three years as principal at the Beechwood Knoll Elementary School. She was previously the assistant principal at Lincoln-Hancock for five years.

Marisa Forrester will serve as the new principal at Beechwood Knoll. She was named acting principal there in February and previously the district’s coordinator of data and an elementary school teacher for eight years.

Susan Shea Connor has been named the acting principal at Merrymount. She has been an elementary school teacher and administrator in the district for eight years.

Scott Perfetuo has been named acting principal at Snug Harbor. He has been the assistant principal at the Parker Elementary School for ten years and a teacher in the district for more than 20.