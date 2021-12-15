Quincy Receives 18,900 Rapid Test Kits

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy Health Department this week received nearly 19,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits from the state, which will be made available to the city’s residents.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced plans to distribute a total of 2.1 million rapid antigen tests in 100 communities statewide.

Marli Caslli, Quincy’s health commissioner, on Wednesday said Quincy had received a total of 18,900 test kits, which contain two tests each, from the state. About 12,000 of those test kits had been distributed to non-profits including Manet Community Health Center, Interfaith Social Services, Father Bill’s and MainSpring, Quincy Community Action Programs, the South Shore YMCA and the Quincy Housing Authority to distribute to their clients, he said.

Some 7,500 kits, containing 15,000 tests, remain available for residents. Those interested in getting a kit can contact the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1275.

Caslli said the department is creating a list of everyone who requests a kit. The department will inform residents when they can pick up their tests.

Individuals who are homebound or otherwise unable to pick up the kits can email mcaslli@quincyma.gov or call the department’s main number to have them delivered to their home.

Caslli said the state’s decision to distribute the kits would make it easier for residents to get tested ahead of the upcoming holidays. He noted test kits can be hard to find in stores like CVS and others.

The city, Caslli added, has the option to purchase additional kits from the state at a set rate. State officials said municipalities can begin purchasing those additional kits in January.

With Massachusetts seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Caslli advised residents to take precautions to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Be careful, wear a mask, and monitor for the symptoms,” he said. “That’s the best way to prevent another spike.”