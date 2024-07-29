Quincy Resident To Compete For Ms. Petite USA

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy’s Kimberly Campbell is heading to Chicago this week, where she will vie for the title of Ms. Petite USA for the second straight year.

“I’m excited. I’m focused,” she said in a recent interview. “I’m just really ready, staying calm, keeping everything together.”

Campbell, age 35, competed in last year’s national pageant in Milwaukee, finishing second runner up in a field of 27 contestants in her division. She was also recognized for her community service during last year’s event.

This year, Campbell was again named Ms. Quincy Petite. A school counsellor in Boston, she has been using that title to spread awareness about mental health, which was her platform last year as well.

“Since winning that crown, I’ve impacted my platform,” she said. “I was able to reach 2,000 children and teens with mental health awareness, learning their self-esteem, by partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs around Massachusetts.”

Campbell said she has enjoyed being able to interact with that many children.

“First, they always say, ‘Is that a real crown’…and then they’re like, ‘Can I take a picture with you, I’ve never seen a real pageant queen in person, you’re so normal,’” she said.

“The funny thing about it is I run into them, even in Quincy, when I’m in the supermarket. They’re like ‘Hey, that’s Ms. Massachusetts or Ms. Quincy.’ You can just see their faces light up because they normally see us on the television or online, then when they get to meet me in person, they’re like ‘Wow, you’re an actual, normal person; you do normal people things.’ Everyone has the stereotype, we don’t do regular things, but we’re just regular people.”

As Ms. Quincy Petite, Campbell has made appearances in the city over the last two years, including last November’s Christmas Parade. This year she has been branching out to other Bay State communities as well.

“I went a lot more out because they said you’re doing so much in Quincy, we want to see you out more because everyone knows your face in Quincy,” she said. “I went to Bridgewater, different towns in Massachusetts.”

Campbell secured her spot in this year’s national pageant – which will take place from July 31 to Aug. 4 in Chicago – when she was named Ms. Massachusetts Petite at a regional competition held in New Hampshire this March. Some of her fellow competitors from New England will be joining her in the Windy City.

“I’m going back and seeing some familiar faces, and even though we are competing for the same title, it’s like a sisterhood and there is no competition there,” she said. “We all want to bring a crown home to New England this year.”

Roughly 100 contestants will participate in the national event, including 25 in Campbell’s division, Ms. Petite.

“Each division has a different amount of girls that compete for the Teen title, the Misses title, and the Elite title, but for my division it’s around 25 girls,” she said. “So, it goes from 25 to the top ten to the top five and they crown the winners.”

The national competition begins with an orientation on Wednesday, the first day of the pageant. The next day, contestants are interviewed – Campbell said that is the major part of the competition, so it is important to do well – followed by a wind-down party for participants. Friday includes an optional state-themed costume event – Campbell said she wants to keep her costume a secret, but did say it would pay tribute to a Quincy company – followed by preliminaries where contestants go on stage to introduce themselves, then, in her division, don swimsuits and evening gowns. The top ten competitors advance to Saturday and compete in swimsuits and evening gowns again. The top five competitors move on and take questions on stage, and from there a winner is chosen along with other awards, like those for community service.

Campbell, who will head to Chicago with her daughter, Leileni, age 5, and other family members, said the event is a whirlwind for those competing in it.

“It’s very fast. Everyone is like, you’re going to enjoy Chicago, but I’m like my family and my daughter is, but we won’t,” she said. “We won’t get to enjoy the pool, all those exciting things, because we’re staying focused.

“For me, before interview, I’m in my shell, in my head, not running around. After interview, it’s better, but then we have to practice with our director…She has us practicing, going over questions, practicing our walk, so we don’t really have time to relax and enjoy the time.”

Campbell said her experience at last year’s pageant in Milwaukee helped prepare her for this year’s competitions.

“It really has [helped] because I’ve been doing a lot of mock interviews and they’re like, ‘Oh, wow, what happened,’” she said. “It’s just really knowing what I want because I know I’m not just in it for the crown and sash. For me, it’s just really going out there and ensuring my target, to service 2,000 kids. I’ve already surpassed that, and I was like, ‘yep, I did it; this is what I came for.’

“And, I’m just really continuing to build on the relationships with the different partners I’ve found and on myself as well, because any time I have an interview or question I’m like, ‘let’s go; I’m ready,’ so this is actually good practice. Just seeing how far I’ve come with the interview questions, cutting down, getting straight to the point, and not feeling nervous, is everything for me.”

Campbell also credited the Win A Pageant Academy for helping prepare for the competitions.

“I would really love to give credit to the Win A Pageant Academy. They are the coaching I did last year,” she said. “It was actually a class where I had to sign in every week and attended mock interviews and mock onstage questions. They taught how to do it. You have to have your heart story – what is your passion, what drives you the most. Your platform, which is your promise, proof and plan. And once you get the question, like what is your favorite color, you answer your favorite color and then tie your heart story into it, and you end it right there.”

“They are like the winning sauce,” she added. “I know they are going to be excited when I say this, but I really do give them credit for that, because they really tweaked how I presented myself because I had so much to say but I needed a short amount of time to say everything.”

A native of Jamaica who came to the United States at the age of 16, Campbell said she was asked what her favorite Jamaican meal to cook was and about her platform during last year’s competition.

“Last year in the interview they asked me what is your favorite Jamaican meal to cook, because I had it on my judges’ form. I told them if I was to introduce any one of you, or anyone, to something nice, I would say if you like spicy, it would be the jerk chicken; I know how to cook that. And, if you’re not into the jerk chicken and you want something a little mellow, it would be the curry chicken. So, they asked me how to cook it and I really had to go into that,” she said.

“On stage, they asked me about my platform, if I was crowned Ms. Petite USA, what would be my impact for the year. I explained to them that so far I impacted 1,200 kids and for the next year as Ms. Petite USA I really believe my goal is to continue partnering with the Boys and Girls Club not only in Massachusetts, but across the country, and impact around 2,000 kids.”

Campbell attended Grambling State University in Louisiana as an undergraduate and then earned her master’s degree at Lesley University in Cambridge. Shel began competing in pageants in 2010 while attending Grambling State, after a friend recommended it to her, and has kept on doing them in the 14 years since then.

“For me, I love the competition, so I’m like ‘bring it on.’ I want everyone in my division to be strong, passionate, because the win feels a lot better when you have that competition,” she said. “For me, it’s really fun and exciting and when I leave, I always tell myself to leave knowing one queen, so I never leave a pageant without knowing anyone – I always ensure I connect with one person before I leave.”