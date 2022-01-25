Quincy Rotary Club Valentine Fundraiser Benefits Student Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Quincy, MA has donated over one million dollars in scholarships for high school students in the City of Quincy.

To support this year’s scholarship drive, Quincy Rotary is partnering with 11 local businesses; seven of which are Rotarians on a unique Vale. Please Valentine themed gift box selling for $120. Valued at $200+, the gift box includes an Alba – $50 gift card, Caryn’s Corner – scarf , Coffee Break Café – half pound of coffee and two gift cards for three drinks of choice, Dependable Cleaners – $15 Gift Card (first 100 boxes only), Granite Links Golf Club – $25 gift card (redeemable at Crossing Nines, Tavern Restaurant, Pro Shop and Driving Range), Littlefield Salon – $15 gift card, Montilio’s Baking Company – $10 Gift Card and heart shaped cookie, Pearl & Lime – $25 gift card, Purefections – chocolate, Rogers Jewelry – 10% off purchase, USS Salem/United States Naval Shipbuilding Museum – admission for two and a stemless wine glass.

To order, complete online form: https://forms.gle/wbvMTBzPG788gHKj8 Pay by cash, check, credit card or Venmo @QuincyRotaryFoundation. Free local delivery, pick up at Caryn’s Corner or ship for additional $10.

President Elect Wally Hubley says: “The proceeds of this Valentine Box sale will raise over $9,000 toward this year’s scholarships while supporting local businesses, especially our local retailers, restaurants and tourist attractions as they recover from the economic injury of COVID-19.”

Past President Caryn Smith of Caryn’s Corner has been a Rotarian for almost 25 years. She kick started this gift box idea last year and her shop has served as home base for this fundraiser. Caryn says: “I appreciate the opportunity to meet new people in my shop and see the generosity of the Quincy community. Rotary is a service club and the members are so supportive of each other. If you’re interested in buying a box or getting involved in our local community, stop in Caryn’s Corner at 133 Beach Street in Wollaston is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m – 5 p.m. or by appointment.”

Coffee Break Cafe owner and Rotarian Jen Ormond says “I am honored to be involved in this project for the second year. She tries to only do business with other local, like minded businesses who do right by their community and environment. Having four kids of my own, I know firsthand the importance of college scholarships so this project holds a special place in my heart. For the Valentines Box, we covered those who want to brew at home with a half pound of coffee and a three free drink of choice cards so anyone can come in and give us a try with no strings attached. CBC will be celebrating 26 years in business next month, and we are grateful to the community for helping us reach this milestone.”