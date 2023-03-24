Quincy School Committee, Teachers Reach Tentative Agreement

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy School Committee and Quincy Education Association on Friday afternoon announced they had reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for the city’s teachers.

“The Quincy School Committee and the Quincy Education Association are pleased to announce the successful negotiation of a successor collective bargaining agreement for the period of Sept. 1, 2022 through Aug. 31, 2025,” the two sides said in a joint statement.

“Both parties agree that this settlement represents a positive step forward for the district and our educational staff who work hard in the schools every day supporting students and families. This new contract contains a number of significant improvements for Quincy educators. We are grateful for the work of both parties in reaching this contract and look forward to a continued collaborative relationship.”

Terms of the tentative agreement were not immediately available.

The previous contract between the city and the teachers’ union expired on Aug. 31, 2022. The sides had begun contract negotiations last spring and earlier in March requested the assistance of a state-appointed mediator to help reach an accord. The first mediation session was held last week, the second was held on Thursday, and the two sides returned Friday for a third previously unscheduled session.

The school board and the union both made their most recent contract proposals available publicly soon after agreeing to mediation. The two proposals differed in several areas, including parental leave, extended sick leave, longevity pay, and preparation time for school nurses and guidance staff. Both proposals included 3 percent annual raises for teachers over the life of the contract though they differed in terms of step level increases.