Quincy School Committee To Discuss Masks Wednesday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy School Committee will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss its mask policy for the upcoming school year.

The meeting, which is not open to the public, will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will air live on QATV Channel 22 and will stream online at qatv.org. A recording of the meeting will also be made available on the school system’s website on Friday.

Quincy residents and others with ties to the school system can submit written comments to the committee by emailing QSCOpenForum@quincypublicschools.com. The writer must include their full name and address as part of the email.

State officials in July released updated mask guidance for schools for the upcoming academic year.

Those guidelines recommend that school districts allow vaccinated students to remain unmasked.

The guidance strongly recommends that all students in kindergarten to grade 6 wear masks while indoors, expect for students who cannot do so because of medical conditions or behavioral needs. Further, the guidance also recommends that unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above, and unvaccinated visitors wear masks indoors. Any individuals at a higher risk of severe disease from COVID-19 or with a household member who is at a higher risk were also encouraged to wear masks.

Gov. Charlie Baker said local officials would be able to set their own policies for the new school year, but they must offer in-person learning for all students.

“We fully expect cities and towns to make adjustments to do what is right for their respective school districts, but one thing is clear: All schools in all districts must be open every day to every student, no matter what,” Baker said on July 30. “The documented negative impact that resulted from the uneven, unpredictable and profoundly difficult year that students had last year cannot and must not happen again.

“In-person learning is the only available option for Massachusetts schools and their students and hopefully today’s guidance will help local officials finish their preparations as they get ready to welcome their students back in the fall.”

The city of Quincy had averaged 9.71 new daily COVID-19 cases over the two-week period ending on Aug. 12, according to data posted by the city’s health department.

There had been a total of 9,221 COVID-19 recorded in the city since early 2020 and 153 residents had died from the disease as of Aug. 12. There were 118 active cases in the city as of that date.