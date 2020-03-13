Quincy Schools Cancelled For Two Weeks

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy Public Schools will close for the next two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Richard DeCristofaro said Friday.

“This difficult decision was based on input from many stakeholders in the Quincy Public Schools community and while Massachusetts residents are still considered at low risk, the goal is to protect the community and hopefully slow the spread of the virus,” he said in a letter to the school community.

“Over the next two weeks, the Superintendent’s Leadership and Principals Teams will be continuing to evaluate new information as it becomes available from state and local officials. We will continue to share updates with Quincy Public Schools staff, students and families over the next few weeks and I appreciate your continued patience as we experience this unprecedented event together.”

DeCristofaro said he anticipates schools re-opening on March 30. That would push the final day of the school year for students to June 23.

Enrichment opportunities will be provided for elementary, middle and high school students next week through the school system’s website, quincypublicschools.com.

Grab and go meals will be offered at North Quincy High School, Quincy High School, Snug Harbor Community School and Lincoln Hancock Community School during the two-week period to assist families. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to noon during weekdays at those sites. Enrichment packets will also be made available at those locations.

Additional information will be posted on the school system’s website.

Quincy College officials have also cancelled classes at the school’s campuses in Quincy and Plymouth for the next two weeks and plan to reopen on March 30. The college’s online courses will continue in the interim.

The state Department of Public Health announced 15 more COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 123.

A Quincy woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus on March 9. The woman, a Biogen employee, had no ties to the city’s school system and officials said she had limited contact in the city after becoming symptomatic. She isolated and recovering at her home.

More than 1,600 cases of the coronavirus have been reported nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has killed 41 people in the United States.

More than 130,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported around in 123 countries and territories around the globe since the outbreak began late last year in China, according to the World Health Organization. The virus has killed nearly 5,000 people worldwide.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and in severe cases, pneumonia.

The text of the superintendent’s letter appears below:

March 13, 2020

Dear Quincy Public Schools Staff, Students, and Parents,

This morning, Superintendents and district administrators from across Massachusetts participated in a conference call with the Massachusetts Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel on the COVID-19 coronavirus. Following this call, written guidance was issued by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and after review with Mayor Thomas Koch and the Quincy School Committee, the following decisions were made:

· Quincy Public Schools will be closed for the next two weeks, with an anticipated re-opening on Monday, March 30, 2020. Under the revised guidelines issued earlier this week by DESE on school year calendars, the last day of school for Quincy Public Schools students will be now be Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 for staff. The MIAA has delayed the start of spring athletics to March 30 as well.

· Enrichment opportunities will be provided for elementary, middle, and high students next week through the Quincy Public Schools website at www.quincypublicschools.com. Packets will also be available at the meal distribution sites listed below.

· To assist our families during these two weeks, “grab-and-go” meals will be available for students at North Quincy High School, Quincy High School, Snug Harbor Community School, and Lincoln Hancock Community School. The meals will be distributed Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to noon each day. Additional details will be posted on the QPS website.

This difficult decision was based on input from many stakeholders in the Quincy Public Schools community and while Massachusetts residents are still considered at low risk, the goal is to protect the community and hopefully slow the spread of the virus. Over the next two weeks, the Superintendent’s Leadership and Principals Teams will be continuing to evaluate new information as it becomes available from state and local officials. We will continue to share updates with Quincy Public Schools staff, students and families over the next few weeks and I appreciate your continued patience as we experience this unprecedented event together.

Sincerely,

Richard DeCristofaro, Ed.D

Superintendent of Schools