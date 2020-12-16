Quincy Schools Fully Remote Thursday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy Public Schools will be going fully remote on Thursday because of the looming snowstorm.

Supt. Kevin Mulvey on Wednesday said students in grades one through twelve would have an early release remote learning day on Thursday because of the storm. The school day will follow the same schedule as a regular Wednesday early-release remote-learning day.

There will be no prekindergarten or kindergarten classes on Thursday and all extracurricular activities, including athletics, have been cancelled.

Mulvey said a decision concerning school on Friday would be made by Thursday evening.

A nor’easter is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Boston area starting late Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. Mayor Thomas Koch has declared a snow emergency in Quincy effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Quincy Sun office will be closed Thursday because of the snowstorm.