By 4-2 Vote, Lunar New Year Will Not Be A School Holiday

The Quincy School Committee on Wednesday a calendar for the 2024-25 academic year that will keep schools open on Lunar New Year, despite a push from parents and community members make it a school holiday.

The committee voted 4-2 to approve the calendar for the 2024-25 school year that does not include Lunar New Year as a day on which schools will be closed. Committee members Paul Bregoli, Douglas Gutro, Kathryn Hubley and Emily Lebo voted in favor of the calendar. Mayor Thomas Koch, the committee’s chairperson, and Courtney Perdios voted against it. Tina Cahill, the committee’s vice chairperson, was not in attendance for the meeting.

Parents and other community members had called for schools to close on Lunar New Year, which will next be celebrated on Jan. 29, 2025. During the open forum portion of Wednesday’s meeting, five people spoke in favor of adding the holiday and the school board received 13 letters in support of it (one person sent two letters). Others had spoken in favor of adding the holiday at the March 20 committee meeting, and a similar effort to add the holiday was made last spring.

During Wednesday’s meeting, prior to the vote on the calendar for the upcoming school year, Perdios made a motion to amend it so that schools would be closed on Lunar New Year. Perdios said the only concerns she had heard about adding the holiday had come from her colleagues on the committee.

“We had 45 minutes again earlier this meeting hearing from members of our community about why this is so important,” Perdios said. “In the last two weeks since we’ve had this discussion, I have not had anyone reach out in opposition to adding Lunar New Year. The only concerns I have heard have been in this room by this committee. I have not heard anyone else articulate any concern that giving Lunar New Year off would alienate or devalue other cultures.”

No one on the committee seconded Perdios’ motion to amend the calendar. After Perdios had made her motion, Lebo made a motion to move the question – meaning to end discussion and vote on the calendar as proposed – which Hubley seconded.

Before the committee could vote on the motion to move the question, Koch reiterated his support for making Lunar New Year a school holiday, which he had voiced at the March 20 meeting. Koch said it took him some time to warm up to the idea of adding the holiday because he was concerned about what would happen if the district had too many snow days, but Quincy has had fewer snow days in recent years than in the past.

Quincy has long been a city of immigrants, Koch added, and the city respects all its cultures. He said it was time to honor the Asian American community by adding the holiday.

“I do believe we respect everybody in the city, but it’s that issue of going that little extra mile, honoring that newest immigrant group to our city. They are here in large numbers. They’re contributing to the city in so many ways,” Koch said. “With that, I will be voting against calendar as proposed because it does not include the Lunar New Year.”

The motion to move the question ultimately failed in a 3-3 vote, with Gutro – who said he wanted to explain the reasoning for his vote on the calendar – joining Koch and Perdios in voting against it.

Gutro said the school calendar treats all cultures and religions the same and includes a list of major religious and cultural observances, like Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Diwali, Eid al-Fitr and Lunar New Year, among others. If the school system were to close for a new holiday, it should also be a holiday for city employees, he said.

“My feeling is if we choose to value one cultural or religious holiday over another, that we should make it a citywide holiday so an entire family could celebrate,” Gutro said. “I don’t understand how you value a culture if the student has the day off but the parent who works for the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, Parks Department, Treasurer’s Office and so on don’t get the same day off.

“So those employees go to work while their kids are at home, they need to pay someone to watch the kid or use a vacation day. What’s a vacation day? In Quincy Public Schools language, it’s an excused absence.”

In addition, Gutro said that Good Friday, currently a day on which schools are closed, should no longer be treated differently from other holidays. At the next School Committee meeting, Gutro said he planned to introduce a motion to ask the superintendent to add Good Friday to the list of topics that will be discussed in the next round of negotiations with the unions that represent school employees.

Lebo, who said Quincy will have its first community celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi next month, said she would prefer the schools only be closed on state and federal holidays.

“I would personally not have to discuss this again and say our policy is that we follow the state and federal holidays, because we’re making holidays up,” Lebo said. “Should we make Holi a holiday next year because we have a population in Quincy that’s celebrating it and is asking for some cultural recognition?”

Perdios said she would support having a discussion about school holidays in the school board’s equity, diversity and inclusion subcommittee. Koch said removing holidays from the school calendar could create issues.

“Just like we’re talking about a lot of people being out the day of Lunar New Year, which creates an issue, if we take one away, there are folks that are going to be out that day that we’re going to have concerns about not only…the students but the teachers who may be celebrating that,” the mayor said. “As you know, we have challenges filling sub spots now.”

Among those who spoke during the open forum section of Wednesday’s meeting was Frank Santoro, a former member of the School Committee. Brookline does not have school on Jewish holidays because of low attendance on those days, he said, and Boston has no school on March 17, not because it is Evacuation Day, but because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

“All the cities and towns across the state as well as country where there is a large Asian population, they establish Lunar New Year so families can celebrate with their children on that day,” Santoro said. “We too should do the same.”

City Councillor Nina Liang was among those who wrote letters to the School Committee in support of closing schools on Lunar New Year. She said elected officials are elected to be the voices of their constituents.

“The majority of the population in our schools identify as AAPI, and the students have made their voices heard ad nauseum on this matter. They are the future of this city, and we have a responsibility to them,” Liang said. “We are elected to represent the voices of the people, and the people – the students – have spoken. Who are we to ignore them? What message do we send if we tell them no to a simple effort at equity and respect?”

Ben Hires, the CEO of the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, also submitted a letter to the School Committee. He said that Lunar New Year “is one of the most significant cultural celebrations observed by millions of people around the world, particularly those of East Asian descent.”

“In our diverse and inclusive school community, it is imperative that we honor and respect the traditions and cultures of all our students, staff and families,” Hires said. “By recognizing Lunar New Year as a school holiday, we not only acknowledge the importance of this cultural celebration but also demonstrate our commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity and understanding.”

According to the calendar for the 2024-25 school year approved by the committee, the first day of school for students in grades 1-9 will be Sept. 4. Students in grades 10-12 will begin classes on Sept. 5. Orientation for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten is Sept. 6 and the first day of classes for those grades is Sept. 9.

The last day for high school seniors will be June 2. The final day for other students would be June 18 if there are no snow days and, if five days of school need to be made up, the last day for students would be June 26.

Schools will be closed on Oct. 14 for Columbus Day; Nov. 5 for Election Day; Nov. 11 for Veterans Day; Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving; Jan. 20 for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 18 for Good Friday; May 26 for Memorial Day; and June 19 for Juneteenth.

Winter recess will run from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. February vacation will run from Feb. 15 through Feb. 23. April vacation will run from April 19 through April 27.