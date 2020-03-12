Quincy Schools Postponing After School Activities

By SCOTT JACKSON

Most after school activities at the Quincy Public Schools have been postponed until at least April 1 as a precautionary measure amid the novel COVID-19 outbreak.

An official announcement from school officials is expected later Thursday.

A total of 108 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout Massachusetts as of Thursday, 82 of which are linked to a Biogen conference held in late February. Twenty-four cases have been reported in Norfolk County.

Quincy officials on Monday announced a woman in her 40s was presumed positive for the viral disease. Officials said the woman, a Biogen employee, had limited contacts in Quincy after becoming symptomatic and has no ties to the city’s school system.

More than 125,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 118 countries and territories around the globe, according to the World Health Organization. The disease has more than 4,600 people worldwide.

The WHO on Wednesday declared the outbreak to be a pandemic.