Quincy Schools Starting Sexual Assault Educational Campaign

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy Public Schools will be launching an awareness campaign for parents and students focused on preventing sexual assault and promoting healthy relationships after an incident at Quincy High School that included “pro-rape speech” shared on social media.

Supt. Kevin Mulvey told the School Committee on Wednesday that school officials were informed about the incident last week and immediately began to investigate the matter. In a March 21 letter to the Quincy Public School community, he said he had been notified on March 19 about “Quincy High School student misconduct, specifically sexual harassment and hate speech.”

“This misconduct, which included pro-rape speech on social media, was extremely disturbing to the targeted student and the entire school community,” Mulvey wrote in his letter. “This is offensive and dangerous behavior that will not be tolerated by the Quincy Public Schools and the students involved in this misconduct will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined.”

Mulvey told the School Committee that the students in questions were removed from the school on March 19 after officials were notified about the incident and the investigation began immediately.

“Essentially we worked all weekend to investigate how this occurred and then immediately took action,” the superintendent said.

Mulvey said he was unable to share additional information on the incident or the discipline handed down to the students.

“Obviously, have to balance the privacy rights of students – both the target and the perpetrators,” he said.

What happens on social media can be difficult for school officials to monitor, Mulvey stated. He added that the incident in question was so serious it led to the start of the educational campaign.

“The activity on social media can be insidious and it is always a challenge to stay ahead of and catch up to interactions that students and others are having on the internet. It’s a daily battle in some instances,” Mulvey said.

“This is one of those instances where interaction on social media became a serious problem for the district, so we want to address that through this sexual assault awareness campaign.

The district worked with DOVE Inc. and Walker Therapeutic and Educational Programs to develop the new campaign. Mulvey, in his letter to parents, said the campaign “will focus on the education of our students about the importance of healthy relationships, respectful communication, and appropriate responses.”

Erin Perkins, the district’s assistant superintendent, said the campaign would entail programs for students and parents.

“One thing we felt really strongly about is that…we needed to help our parents and families figure out how to talk about this stuff with their children,” she told the school board. “Some of these topics are very sensitive. It’s not always easy to talk to your high school child about sexual assault or harassment.”

To that end, Perkins said the district would host a pair of parent academies – one for each high school – in April to discuss healthy relationships.

“The discussion will focus around the importance of engaging both male and female students,” she said. “Both male and female students, we feel really strongly, need to champion these issues. It can’t just be on the female side.”

During the parent academies, Perkins said parents learn how to help their children make smart choices and avoid risky situations. Parents will also learn ways to keep their children safe online, including social media.

The schools also want to hear from students – male and female – impacted by similar situations and get their input.

“We really felt that it was important to give students who have had experiences like these in our schools a voice in what we do going forward,” Perkins said. “These group members would help us inform and make changes in our school and our community in a positive way.”

The district will also work with DOVE and Walker to train 15 to 25 students – at least half of whom would be males – to become peer leaders who can promote healthy relationships to their fellow students.

“[Students] may not necessarily listen to us adults in the room, but they do listen to their peers,” Perkins said.

Committee member Emily Lebo thanked Mulvey for notifying parents about the incident promptly.

“I wanted to thank Mr. Mulvey for his letter. Not only was it excellently written, compassionate and transparent, but it was quick,” she said.

Lebo said she liked the concept of putting together the student groups, but said the district also needs a way to connect with all students. She suggested the district could do so by expanding the health curriculum at the high school level.

“Even though I like the idea of the group you are going to pick, we are going to miss a whole lot of kids who need this,” Lebo said. “If we don’t do something across the board, there is going to be a lot of kids who need this and are never going to sign up to do any of those things. That’s my worry.”

Perkins said that is an area the district would like to focus on.

“We agree. We think that is definitely something we need to address,” she said.

Committee Doug Gutro shared a similar sentiment about making sure the efforts reach all students.

“I love the peer support, the mentors…but we need to kind of permeate the entire population and figure out how to reach them,” he said. “My concern is when we have these groups, whatever the topic is, it is an all-volunteer basis and you get the same dozen people in every group.”

Committee member Frank Santoro suggested holding assemblies as part of the awareness campaign. In particular, he highlighted “The Yellow Dress,” a one-woman play that is focused on preventing dating violence among teens.

Santoro, a former high school and middle school principal, said that “nothing was more moving than assemblies.”

Perkins said the idea of holding assemblies was discussed and the district is hopeful they can organize some next school year. Administrators decided against holding assemblies during the current school year because they would have to be done virtually, she stated.

“That is really just not something we felt was appropriate to do virtually because it is a really sensitive topic and you want to be there,” Perkins said. “You don’t know what it is going to trigger in students and so you want to be there to be able to support them.”

Committee member Courtney Perdios said it is important for the campaign to promote positive behavior rather than just saying not what to do.

“What do healthy relationships look like? What does consent look like?” Perdios said.

“Offer not just what not to do, but also what to do, what to foster and what to work on as far as communication in a relationship, that type of thing. I think that would go a long way too for those kids who wouldn’t go to that place of sexual assault or hate speech or that kind of stuff. It still provides value to every student, working on healthy behaviors and communication.”