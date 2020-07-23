Quincy Seeing Uptick In Coronavirus Cases

By SCOTT JACKSON

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Quincy for the first time since late April, Mayor Thomas Koch said residents need to remain vigilant and continue taking steps to contain the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks and staying home if you feel ill.

“I am not pressing the alarm button, but I want to make sure you all understand that the numbers are going up a little and we must be vigilant about how we operate,” Koch said Tuesday in a video address to residents.

On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city since March reached 1,355. Of that total, 1,130 have recovered and 134 have died. There were 39 active cases in the city on Wednesday, down from 47 the previous day.

As of July 13, there were a total of 1,304 cases in Quincy, including 1,102 who had recovered and 132 who had died. There were 18 active COVID-19 cases on that date in the city.

Koch on Tuesday said the “recent cases are strongly trending younger, so most patients are in their 20s and 30s.”

The Hofbrau, a Sea Street restaurant, voluntarily agreed to shut down earlier this week after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, Koch said. On its Facebook page, the restaurant said it would be closed for two weeks for professional cleaning and sanitization.

“We wanted people to know because you, our customers, are our biggest concern,” the restaurant wrote on Tuesday. “If anyone has concerns please contact your doctor or Quincy Health Department.”

Koch said there was also a “couple of incidents” within a youth baseball program that the Health Department is monitoring. A portion of the program has been shut down, the mayor said.

Koch emphasized the importance of following the guidelines to stop the spread, including wearing masks, proper hygiene and remaining home if you are sick, even if you suspect it is just a cold.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of following the guidelines,” he said. “If you are not feeling well, stay home. I know there are some folks that may carry it that do not know they have it, but if you are experiencing these symptoms and you are going out and playing ball and going to restaurants, that is not helpful at all.

“Please, if you have symptoms, even if you think it’s a cold, please stay home for the health of others. Again, masks, washing your hands, hand sanitizer, follow social distancing guidelines, and if you are not feeling well stay home.”