Quincy Snow Emergency Begins 8 P.M. Tonight (Thursday)

The City of Quincy has declared a snow emergency effective at 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Jan. 7,) according to the city’s website.

Snow emergency parking rules will be in place beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday).

Residents may park on the ODD numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all Designated Emergency Arteries.

Residents on side streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and WILL BE TOWED beginning at midnight. Regardless of parking rules, vehicles determined to be in obstruction of snow removal or emergency vehicles are subject to towing if not moved.

Trash collection will remain on schedule at this time.

For assistance, residents can use the City’s Snow Removal Request Form or call the DPW’s snow operation hotline at (617) 376-1927.

The forecast calls for high winds, which creates the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines. If you lose power, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or visit the National Grid Outage Central Page.

For updates and emergency notices, please tune to Quincy Access Television; follow the City of Quincy’s Facebook Page or on Twitter @CityofQuincy.