Quincy Snow Emergency Begins Thursday 6 P.M.

Snow emergency parking rules will be in place beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, the city announced on its website.

Residents may park on the ODD numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all Designated Emergency Arteries. Parking enforcement will not begin in business districts/restaurant areas until after closing time on Friday night.

Residents on side streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and WILL BE TOWED. Regardless of parking rules, vehicles determined to be in obstruction of snow removal or emergency vehicles are subject to towing if not moved.

Parking rules will not be enforced in business districts and restaurant areas until the overnight hours.

The Kilroy Square parking garage in downtown will be free to the public beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

For assistance, residents can use the City’s Snow Removal Request Form or call the DPW’s snow operation hotline at (617) 376-1927.

For updates and emergency notices, please tune to Quincy Access Television; follow the City of Quincy’s Facebook Page or on Twitter @CityofQuincy.