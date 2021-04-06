Menu

Quincy Squirt Hockey Team Dedicating Playoff Run To Team Dad

Quincy Youth Hockey’s Squirt A team will dedicate its playoff season to Bernie Anderson, a team dad who was diagnosed with glioblastoma last June. Courtesy photos.

Quincy Youth Hockey’s Squirt A team is dedicating their playoff season to a team dad who is battling glioblastoma.

Bernie Anderson was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, last Father’s Day and was given only 12 to 18 months to live. His son, Little Bernie, is a defenseman on the Squirt A team.

The team will compete for the South Shore Conference Championship against Weymouth on Saturday at Bridgewater Ice Arena. The game starts at 11:50 a.m.

The Quincy team will be sporting gray ribbons on their helmets adorned with the letters BBS for Big Bernie Strong.

