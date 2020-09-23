Quincy Student Positive For COVID-19

By SCOTT JACKSON

A student at the Bernazzani Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Health Commissioner Ruth Jones said.

Jones, in an email Monday, said there had been a confirmed case at the school and that all COVID-19 protocols had been followed. Parents have been notified and classrooms have been cleaned as needed.

The confirmed case and one other student deemed to be a close contact because they had carpooled together will be required to quarantine in accordance with Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines.

“We did a case investigation and contact tracing and found only one close contact in the class. This other contact was considered a close contact only because they carpool together,” Jones said in her email.

“The case will isolate at home for 10 days and the contact will quarantine at home for 14 days per the MDPH protocol. The parents of students were notified and the appropriate rooms received a deep disinfection.”