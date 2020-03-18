Quincy Sun Suspending Printed Editions Weeks Of March 26, April 2; Will Post Local News On Website

We regret to inform our readers that The Quincy Sun is suspending its print editions for two weeks due to the impact of the coronavirus and health emergency.

This week’s issue – dated Thursday, March 19, 2020 – has been printed and is in circulation throughout the city on newsstands, through newscarriers and delivery by the U.S. mail. However, we will not print issues the weeks of March 26 and April 2.

This decision to suspend publishing is unprecedented in The Quincy Sun’s nearly 52-year history – but warranted due to the health emergency posed by the growing coronavirus pandemic. We are heeding the message from government leaders and health officials to implement social distancing measures at the Sun office. As such, the Quincy Sun office will close at the end of the day on Wednesday, March 18 and remain closed until Thursday, April 2 – when we hope to regroup and publish our next issue dated Thursday, April 9.

In the interim, we will be publishing pertinent news and information – including updates on the coronavirus crisis – as well as obituaries and other local stories – on The Quincy Sun website. The website can be accessed at: www.TheQuincySun.com. The website is free to all.

We will be crediting our mail subscribers with additional issues at the end of their subscriptions to compensate for the loss of the two print issues.

The decision to suspend our print editions March 26 and April 2 was carefully considered before it was reached. The bottom line is the health and well-being of our employees – staff, news drivers and our newscarriers – is paramount.

Furthermore, the extent of this health emergency is still unknown and could become worse. It is our firm belief that we should err on the side of caution until the epidemic levels off. We will make every effort to resume publication April 9th and include in that issue news that is mailed and emailed to our newsroom during the next few weeks.

We hope our readers will understand our decision to suspend publishing print editions March 26 and April 2.

We also encourage them to visit The Quincy Sun’s website to keep informed of local news.

Thank you for your support and patience during this difficult time.

Robert Bosworth

Publisher

The Quincy Sun