Quincy To Hold Parade, Observance On Memorial Day

By SCOTT JACKSON

An active-duty member of the United States Army Special Forces who lost his leg serving in Afghanistan will be the guest speaker at Quincy’s Memorial Day observance on Monday morning.

The ceremony will take place at the World War II memorial overlooking Sea Street inside Mount Wollaston Cemetery. The observance starts immediately following the Memorial Day parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. at Quincy Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave., and makes its way through Quincy Center to the cemetery.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Lavery will be the guest speaker for the ceremony. Born and raised in Massachusetts, he is an active-duty member of the Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets. The Special Forces perform critical missions including direct action, counter insurgency, foreign internal defense, special reconnaissance, and unconventional warfare.

In 2013, during Lavery’s second combat rotation to Afghanistan, he and his detachment fell victim to an insider attack that ultimately resulted in the loss of Lavery’s leg. Following a year of surgeries and initial recovery including the use of a prosthetic at Water Reed National Medical Military Center, he returned to his unit. Refusing a medical retirement, Lavery set his sights on returning to operational status.

In 2015, at the conclusion of a challenging, comprehensive assessment designed to evaluate his abilities to operate, Lavery returned to his detachment and was subsequently deployed again to Afghanistan conducting full-spectrum combat operations. Lavery is considered the first Special Forces operator to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee.

Lavery currently serves as a Special Forces warrant officer and assistant detachment commander and is widely recognized as an expert in special operations, intelligence fusion, and mission planning and execution across all operational continuums. He is also the first amputee in military history to complete the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification course, the Special Operations Combatives Program Instructor course, and the Combat Diver Qualification course.

Lavery is the recipient of the Silver Star, three Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, a Bronze Star with “V” for valor, among commendations. A warrior, athlete, student and author, most importantly he is a husband and father of two young boys.

Other scheduled speakers for the Memorial Day observance include Veterans’ Services Director Christine Cugini, Quincy Veterans Council Commander Daniel Tinney, Mayor Thomas Koch and City Council President Noel DiBona. The Rev. John Swanson will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Ally Sleiman, the city’s emergency management director and junior vice commander of the QVC, will read Gen. John Logan’s 1868 Decoration Day proclamation. Steve Dunlea, vice commander of the QVC, will read the Gettysburg Address. Guy Ferris of the Sons of the American Legion will read the poem “In Flanders Field.” Tinney and George Bouchard, the city’s graves registration officer, will read the roll call of deceased veterans from local veterans’ organizations.

Participating in the parade this year are the Quincy Police and Fire Departments honor guards; the Quincy Veterans Council color guard, the Windjammers drum squad, local veterans’ organizations, the 215th Army Band, US Coast Guard honor guard, USS Constitution honor guard, Gold Star families, Sea Cadets Squadron Zulu, North Quincy Air Force Junior ROTC, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Quincy Fire Department vehicles, Brewster Ambulance vehicles, and the Quincy-North Quincy High School band.

In the event of inclement weather, the observance will take place at the auditorium at Quincy High School, 100 Coddington St., at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Call 617-376-1194 for more information.