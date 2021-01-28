Quincy To Open Vaccine Clinic

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy will open its own clinic next week for residents to receive coronavirus vaccines.

Mayor Thomas Koch on Wednesday announced the city would be partnering with Manet Community Health Center to offer the vaccine to eligible residents. The city will use the office building it has purchased at 180 Old Colony Avenue – the future DeCristofaro Learning Center – to administer the vaccines.

Koch said residents would be able to register to get their shots early next week.

“We expect probably by Monday we will begin taking registrations from people to get in the queue to get the vaccination,” he said in a video address to residents.

The mayor said residents would be able to sign up for the vaccine by phone. Additional information will be made available in the coming days.

Residents should remain patient as the vaccines as the state and federal governments continue to distribute the vaccine, Koch said.

“We just ask people to please be patient,” he said. “There are not five million vaccinations sitting on a shelf somewhere. They are coming from the federal government to the state to the localities.”

The mayor also advised residents to contact their primary care physician to see they could get access to the vaccine through them.

Phase two of the state’s vaccination plan begins Monday, meaning residents over the age of 75 are eligible to get their shots. Those residents, or their family members, can book an appointment online at mass.gov/covidvaccine.

All residents over the age of 65 and those with two or more comorbidities that put them at high-risk of severe complications from COVID-19 will be eligible to get the vaccine in the second step of phase two.

The third group eligible for the vaccine in phase two are certain essential workers: early education and K-12 teachers and staff, public works employees, public health workers and those in the food, agriculture and sanitation fields.

Individuals with one comorbidity will be eligible for vaccination in the final step of phase two.

Phase one of the state’s plan began in December. All groups within phase one – health care workers including home health aides and workers doing non-COVID-19-facing care, long-term-care residents and employees, and residents and employees at congregate care settings – are currently eligible to get the vaccine.

The general public will have access to the vaccine in phase three, which is tentatively expected to commence in April.