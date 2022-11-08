Quincy Voters Head To Polls In State Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

Voters in Quincy and across Massachusetts are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a state election that includes a race for governor and two other open statewide seats, plus contentious referendums.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo has said she expects 50 percent of the city’s approximately 63,000 registered will cast ballots this year. That forecast is based on the turnout in the last two state elections; 55.4 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots four years ago and 44.3 percent did so in 2014.

For residents who opted to vote by mail, the deadline to return ballots to City Hall is 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Ballots can be hand delivered to the City Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the glass City Hall annex building, located at 1305 Hancock St., or placed in the drop-box outside the building. They cannot be dropped off at a polling place.

Ballots that are placed in the mail and are received at City Hall by 5 p.m. this coming Saturday will be counted as long as they have been postmarked on or before Tuesday.

Additional information f0r Quincy voters can be found on the city’s website.

Topping the ballot this year is the race for governor. The candidates for governor and their running mates, in order of appearance on the ballot, are: Republicans Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen; Democrats Maura Healey and Kimberly Driscoll; and Libertarians Kevin Reed and Peter Everett.

The state’s incumbent governor, Republican Charlie Baker, opted not to run for reelection this year and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito chose not to run for reelection or for Baker’s seat.

Two candidates are vying to replace Healey as the state’s attorney general. They are Democrat Andrea Campbell of Boston and Republican James McMahon III of Bourne.

Three candidates are in the race for secretary of the commonwealth. They are incumbent Democrat William Galvin of Boston, Republican Rayla Campbell of Whitman and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez of Holyoke.

The race for treasurer features two candidates: incumbent Democrat Deborah Goldberg of Brookline and Libertarian Cristina Crawford of Sherborn.

The ballot includes a five-person race for the open auditor position. Candidates in that race are: Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester, Democrat Diana DiZoglio of Methuen, Green-Rainbow candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca of Holyoke, Workers Party candidate Dominic Giannone III of Weymouth, and Libertarian Daniel Riek of Yarmouth.

The incumbent auditor, Democrat Suzanne Bump, opted not to run for a new term this year.

This year’s election in Massachusetts also includes races for seats in the US House and the state legislature on Beacon Hill.

Voters in the Eighth Congressional District, which includes all of Quincy, will decide the race between incumbent Democrat Stephen Lynch of Boston and Republican Robert Burke of Milton. Lynch is seeking his twelfth two-year term on Capitol Hill.

One of the three state representatives who represents Quincy is facing a challenger, while the other two are unopposed. The contested race is in the Second Norfolk District, where incumbent Democrat Tackey Chan of Quincy is opposed by Republican Sharon Cintolo of Quincy. Incumbent Democrat Bruce Ayers of Quincy is unopposed in the First Norfolk District and incumbent Democrat Ronald Mariano of Quincy, the speaker of the House, is unopposed in the Third Norfolk District.

Chan is running for his seventh two-year term, Ayers his 13th and Mariano his 17th.

Voters in the Norfolk and Plymouth Senate District, which includes all of Quincy, will decide the race between incumbent Democrat John Keenan of Quincy and Republican Gary Innes of Hanover. Keenan is running for a seventh two-year term.

This year’s ballot also includes a contested race for the governor’s council seat for the Fourth District, which includes all of Quincy. That race pits incumbent Democrat Christopher Iannella Jr. of Boston against Republican Helene “Teddy” MacNeal of Boston.

Also on the ballot is a race for Norfolk County commissioner. That race sees incumbent Democrat Peter Collins of Milton opposed by independent candidate Matthew Sheehan of Dedham.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott, both Quincy Democrats, are unopposed this year in their bids for reelection.

Voters across Massachusetts will vote on four ballot questions this year.

Question 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment. A YES vote on Question 1 would amend the state constitution to impose an additional 4 percent tax on that portion of income over $1 million to be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, on education and transportation. A NO vote on Question 1 would make no change to the constitution relative to income tax.

The next two questions are both laws proposed by initiative petitions.

A YES vote on Question 2 would regulate dental insurance rates, including by requiring companies to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on member dental expenses and quality improvements instead of administrative expenses, and by making other changes to dental insurance regulations. A NO vote on Question 2 would make no change in the law relative to regulations that apply to dental insurance companies.

A YES vote on Question 3 would increase the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed off premises, limit the number of “all-alcoholic beverages” licenses that a retailer could acquire, restrict use of self-checkout, and require retailers to accept customers’ out-of-state identification. A NO vote on Question 3 would make no change in the laws governing the retail sale of alcoholic beverages.

Question 4 is a referendum on an existing law. A YES vote on Question 4 would keep place in the law, which would allow Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a driver’s license or permit if they meet the other requirements for doing so. A NO vote on Question 4 would repeal this law.

Voters in the Third Norfolk District will vote on an additional two non-binding ballot questions.

Question 5 asks, “Shall the representative for this district be instructed to vote for legislation to create a single payer system of universal health care that provides all Massachusetts residents with comprehensive health care coverage including the freedom to choose doctors and other health care professionals, facilities, and services, and eliminates the role of insurance companies in health care by creating an insurance trust fund that is publicly administered?”

Question 6 asks, “Shall the representative from this district be instructed to vote in favor of changes to the applicable House of Representative rules to make each legislator’s vote in that body’s Legislative committees publicly available on the legislature’s website?”

The Third Norfolk District includes all of Ward 2, Precinct 5 in Ward 4 and Precinct 1A in Ward 5 in Quincy. It also includes parts of Weymouth and Holbrook.

The Second Norfolk District is wholly within Quincy. It includes all of Ward 1; Precincts 1 and 2 in Ward 3; Precincts 2 and 4 in Ward 4; and all of Ward 5, save for Precinct 1A.

The First Norfolk District includes all of Ward 6 as well as Precincts 3-5 in Ward 3 and Precincts 1 and 3 of Ward 4 in Quincy. It also includes part of Randolph.