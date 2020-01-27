Quincy Woman Arrested After Trying To Smuggle Drugs Into Dedham Jail

Investigators from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with the Dedham Police Department on Saturday arrested 42-year-old Stephanie Potter of Quincy at the Norfolk County Correctional Center on charges she tried to smuggle narcotics into the jail.

Potter was arrested and charged for conspiring with an inmate to introduce illegal contraband into a correctional facility. Arraignment information for Potter was not immediately available.

“This arrest was a result of professional investigative work by Sheriff’s Office staff and successful partnership initiatives with Norfolk County law enforcement agencies,” Sheriff Jerry P. McDermott said in a statement.

“Keeping drugs out of correctional facilities is a nation-wide challenge, and in Norfolk County, we make every effort to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff.”