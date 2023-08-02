Quincy Woman Convicted In 2020 Stabbing Murder Of Milton Man

After four days of trial, a Norfolk Superior Court jury has convicted a Quincy woman of murder in the first degree for the 2020 stabbing death of a Milton man in the parking area outside a Quincy liquor store, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

“The jury reached their verdict before 3 p.m. today, unanimously finding that Alyssa Dellamano stabbed Cameron Nohmy to death with pre-meditation that night,” DA Morrissey said. “She will be formally sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.”

The crime of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison for adults in Massachusetts. Dellamano, now 25, was 22 at the time of the crime. Nohmy was 24.

The incident occurred in a parking lot near the intersection of Hancock Street and Woodbine Street. Police were notified by associates of the victim at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2020.

“While defense argued that Dellamano acted in self-defense, Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely made a convincing argument that Cameron Nohmy was unarmed and did not pose a threat when she stabbed him,” Morrissey said. “We thank the jury for their service and believe that they made the right decision based on the facts and the law in this case.”

Assistant District Attorney Hely was assisted in the prosecution by Victim/Witness Advocate Elizabeth Dobrutsky. “I extend my thanks for the hard work of the prosecution team, the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, and our partners at the Quincy Police Department for their work in this investigation.”