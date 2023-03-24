Quincy Woman Convicted Of Manslaughter In Death Of 11-Month Old Niece

A Quincy woman has been found guilty of manslaughter by a Norfolk Superior Court jury for beating her 11-month old niece to death in 2018, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Shu Feng Hsu, 32, was living with seven family members in a home in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood in February 2018, including niece Chloe Chen.

“Hsu had been babysitting Chloe for several hours when she called 911 to report that the baby was in distress,” District Attorney Morrissey said following the jury verdict. “Chloe did not survive, and her autopsy revealed that she had died due to the infliction of trauma, including to her head.”

Investigation by Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office included reviewing many hours of audio and video recordings of surveillance cameras within the home. Although there was no camera recording in the room where Chloe was, a nearby device captured an extended period of audio of the child crying. Hsu then entered the room, and the device captured multiple thuds in the room – after which the baby fell silent.

Hsu was arraigned on a murder charge in Quincy District Court in March of 2018, and eventually indicted into Norfolk Superior Court in January 2019. “While the jury did not find the evidence to prove every of element of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, Hsu stands convicted of this homicide,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in state prison.”

Morrissey thanked the prosecution team of Assistant District Attorneys Lisa Beatty, Elizabeth McLaughlin, and Meagen Monahan, and Victim/Witness Advocate Kristin Collins and the detectives from Quincy Police and State Police who conducted the investigation, including lead detective Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik.

Judge Douglas Wilkins set sentencing for 9 a.m. on Thursday March 30.